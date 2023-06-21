KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian said she removed the video of North lip-syncing to Ice Spice's lyrics when she realized it was inappropriate

She said that ex-husband Kanye West was right "in that instance"

The reality star said North loves making slime videos and hair tutorials

Kim Kardashian has opened up about some of her parenting pitfalls.

The Skims founder, 42, recently addressed her decision to take down a video of her daughter, North West, with musician Ice Spice that was uploaded to the mother and daughter's shared TikTok account. She admitted that she didn't realize that North was rapping along to Ice Spice's salacious lyrics.

"As soon as I saw the words, I was like, 'Oh no, we're taking this down,'" Kardashian told Time magazine. "I saw on the internet, [people saying] 'Kanye was right,' and maybe he was in that instance, but she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative."

In March, North, who is a big fan of Ice Spice, dressed up as the rapper and lip-synced to a few lines from her and PinkPantheress' song "Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2." However, the clip raised eyebrows, with many questioning the age-appropriateness of the words the 10-year-old was singing along to.

West had previously complained about North being active on TikTok. In March 2022, the rapper said in a since-deleted video on Instagram that he asked his ex-wife to stop allowing their daughter to post on the social media platform.

"I just got off the phone with Kim," the musician said. "I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said, 'It's never again.' I am her father. I know y'all don't respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, by Disney. I have a say-so."

West doubled down on his comments when he spoke with "Hollywood Unlocked's" Jason Lee last year.

"My children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission," the rapper-turned-fashion designer said.

During her interview with Time, Kardashian discussed the difficulties of co-parenting when there is a difference of opinion between the two parents.

"I think it's always tough when you're co-parenting and someone wants something and someone doesn't. I think that's the trial and error sometimes," she said. "It's always a compromise. No one's always gonna agree, and you just have to do the best as you can as a parent to try to protect your kids, but also let them be creative."

Kardashian and West announced their separation in January 2021. They finalized their divorce in November 2022, nearly two years after they split.

The exes share four children — North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3. They have joint physical and legal custody of their kids, with Kardashian receiving $200,000 in child support every month from her ex-husband.

According to their divorce agreement, they have "equal access" to their kids and are each responsible for 50% of their children's educational, medical and security expenses.

West married Bianca Censori in an unofficial ceremony in January. Earlier this month, North was spotted smiling and holding hands with Censori during West's 46th birthday celebration.