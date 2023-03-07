The Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night in a game that has serious playoff implications. With LeBron James out because of an injury and Ja Morant unofficially suspended, the betting odds suggest that neither the Grizzlies nor the Lakers have a clear advantage.

The Grizzlies are slight road favorites over the Lakers. The spread is a single point in favor of Memphis, according to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Memphis has -120 odds to win straight up. Los Angeles has even odds on the money line.

The Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed in the West and nine spots ahead of the Lakers. As the No. 11 seed, Los Angeles is out of the playoff picture and the play-in tournament. The standings, however, don't accurately reflect the state of both teams.

It's been some time since Memphis consistently looked like a championship contender. The Grizzlies' on-court issues have only been exacerbated by Morant's off-court matters and de facto suspension.

Memphis is 7-12 in its last 19 games. Morant didn't play Sunday in the Grizzlies' 135-129 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brandon Clarke was just lost for the season with a torn Achilles. Steven Adams remains out, and his right knee injury has coincided with the Grizzlies' losing streak.

Injuries have been at the forefront of the Lakers' struggles all season long. Just when it looked like Los Angeles was set to put together a hot streak, James was sidelined with a foot injury that could keep him out through the end of March. D'Angelo Russell is questionable against Memphis after missing five straight games with a sprained ankle.

The Lakers are coming off a big win against the Golden State Warriors. It was Stephen Curry's first game back from a leg injury. James and Russell didn't play. None of it mattered because Anthony Davis was the best player on the floor.

Davis scored 39 points on 14-25 shooting in Sunday's 113-105 win over the Warriors. The Lakers big man added eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. could have something to say about Davis posting a second straight dominant performance. The Grizzlies' power forward is the leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. Jackson is averaging a league-high 3.3 blocks to go along with 1.1 steals per game.

Memphis has the league's best defensive rating. Even during their latest poor stretch, the Grizzlies have been one of the NBA's best defensive teams. The Grizzlies have the best defensive rating over the last 10 games. The Lakers aren't far behind, ranking third in the league.

The Clippers were on a five-game losing streak before scoring 135 points in a win over the Morant-less Grizzlies. Memphis has particularly struggled on the road in recent weeks. The Grizzlies are just 1-10 away from home in their last 11 games. The team's only road win during that stretch came against the Houston Rockets, which have the worst record in the West.

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies 122-121 at the start of that poor stretch of road games for Memphis. James had 23 points for the Lakers. Davis didn't play. Morant led the Grizzlies with 22 points and eight assists.

The Lakers aren't in great shape right now, but things are even worse for the Grizzlies.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction: Los Angeles over Memphis, 110-107