There are reportedly several unnamed NFL teams interested in Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow.

He has been the subject of NFL trade rumors since the offseason, and it appears it will stay that way for now.

According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, there are teams that have inquired about the availability of the Pro Bowler, but no formal offers have been put on the table.

The salary of the 27-year-old wide receiver counts against the salary cap of the Raiders for the coming NFL season. Of that number, a portion has been removed from his 2021 campaign.

Last NFL season, Renfrow finished with 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. In the seasons before, he had 600+ receiving yards and two or more touchdowns.

However, one thing that may be holding back suitors is that he appeared in only 10 games last season due to injuries.

Renfrow missed seven games last season with a concussion and oblique injuries. He accounted for only 36 interceptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

For now, all Renfrow can do is buckle down to business and focus on the Raiders.

According to ProFootball Talk, he reported in the final minicamp session on Thursday, June 8.

As to where he may play next NFL season, trade talks could ramp up in the coming days.

With reports that calls have been made, any of the unnamed teams inquiring about him could make a push to raise a potential deal for the services of the former Clemson Tiger.

Regardless of where he plays, the 2023 NFL season will be critical for Renfrow.

Coming off a year that limited his appearance and dampened his performance, he will need to take it up a notch and also find a way to keep himself up and about.

The attention is now on the 2019 fifth-round pick with the Raiders already dealing away some fan favorites in the offseason. That list includes Derek Carr, Darren Waller, Foster Moreau and Denzel Perryman.

Initially, critics thought that Renfrow would be a perfect combo with Josh McDaniels.

But with the signing of Jakobi Meyers, it will be interesting if the Raiders go on to keep multiple receivers.