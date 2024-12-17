Federal regulators are warning vets about the danger of a pain drug that is given to dogs suffering from osteoarthritis.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Librela, a monoclonal antibody drug in May of 2023 and was introduced to the market later that year.

The FDA had reviewed available studies and other data on Librela and determined that it was safe and effective to control pain associated with osteoarthritis in dogs.

The FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine now is reporting a series of adverse events related to the drug.

They include ataxia, seizures and other neurologic signs. Those include paresis, recumbency, urinary incontinence, polyuria and polydipsia.

Some cases ended with the death of the dog.

The agency has now sent a letter to veterinarians notifying them about the adverse events and what to do if a dog under their care has a reaction.

The FDA encourages vets to report the incident to Zoetis, the drug sponsor.

The FDA is posting reports containing adverse drug event information for Librela on its website.

The warning letter did not specify how many dogs had adverse reactions after receiving shots of the drug.