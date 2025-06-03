Georgia Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene shared a long message to social media vowing to "not vote" for Republicans' massive spending bill she just voted for unless her colleagues strip the included AI ban she said she "did not know about."

In the X post shared Tuesday, Greene said she was unaware of a section on part of the "one big, beautiful bill" supported by President Donald Trump which she said "strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years."

Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years.



"I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there," Green wrote. "We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years and giving it free rein and tying states hands is potentially dangerous."

The Republican lawmaker urged senators to have the section "stripped out" before their vote later this summer.

"When the [one big, beautiful bill] comes back to the House for approval after Senate changes, I will not vote for it with this in it," Green continued. "We should be reducing federal power and preserving state power. Not the other way around."

The federal spending bill narrowly passed the House in late May, 215-214. At the time, Greene voted in favor of the bill, along with most of her Republican colleagues. Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and Maryland Rep. Andy Harris were the only two to break from the Republican Party.

Since Greene voted in favor of the bill, the lawmaker's revelation and change in opinion sparked ridicule online, with many users accusing Greene of voting for a bill she didn't read.

"Why did you vote 'yes' in the first place if you didn't know what was in it???" one user questioned.

"Might be a good idea to read a bill before you vote," another wrote.

"If only you were put in a position to oppose these things that you tweet about," another user sarcastically commented.

"I mean I agree with you.... But you voted yes. You guys get paid to do this?" another wrote.

The spending bill now heads to the Senate, where Republicans hold a slight lead. However, several Republican lawmakers have already spoken up against parts of the bill. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul have urged changes be made to the bill so that it does not drastically raise the debt ceiling, which the bill would currently do.

Originally published on Latin Times