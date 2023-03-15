KEY POINTS Matt Ryan could end up retiring once he is officially released by the Colts

The Colts will save about $27.1 million in cap space

The market for quarterbacks is not looking good for Ryan

Matt Ryan may be left out in the cold following reports that he is set to be released by the Indianapolis Colts.

After being traded by the Atlanta Falcons to the Colts last year in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 2016 MVP never really got it going in Indianapolis.

It appears that he may no longer be given the chance to do so with reports that the Colts will be releasing him.

Ryan had a chance to rejuvenate his career with the Colts but his performance last NFL season did not exactly pan out. He was benched twice last season.

He was initially benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger and then instead of Nick Foles. When the 2022-23 NFL season came to a close, the 2016 Offensive Player of the Year ended up completing 67% of his passes for 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a career-high 15 fumbles.

With Ryan set to turn 38 years old in May, an option for the 2008 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is retirement.

This may be a realistic option for Ryan especially if no team takes a chance on him this offseason.

The market for quarterbacks in the NFL is dwindling with other known names already getting signed up. That list includes Jimmy Garoppolo (Las Vegas Raiders), Andy Dalton (Carolina Panthers) and Taylor Heinicke (Atlanta Falcons).

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the contract of Ryan included $12 million in guarantees in 2023.

This was reportedly not the previous agreement the NFL veteran had with the Falcons.

Hence, Ryan will be entitled to this money, regardless of whether he plays or not.

For the Colts, it also means that the team will be saving cap space for the coming NFL season.

Aside from Ryan, Indianapolis also traded cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys.

Gilmore signed with the Colts last offseason on a two-year, $20 million deal. The trade clears $9.9 million on the salary cap this season, giving the Colts some more breathing room during the first week of free agency.