KEY POINTS The Falcons will have Chris Lindstrom until the 2028 NFL season

Lindstrom is expected to thrive more in the coming seasons with the Falcons

The Falcons have also secured the services of David Onymata

Chris Lindstrom was not among the upcoming free agents expected to hit the market, but the Atlanta Falcons are taking no chances.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons have come to terms with the Pro Bowl guard on an extension that will keep the 26-year-old player in Atlanta for the next five years.

Lindstrom reportedly agreed to a five-year deal worth a $105 million contract extension according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The pact makes the 14th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

The deal also means that Lindstrom will be staying in Atlanta through the 2028 season. It is the most total money ever for an offensive guard, also the highest average per year salary–edging out Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts who is earning $20 million per year.

The former Boston College Eagle missed 11 games as a rookie but has since picked up his game.

He has started in every game over the last three seasons and based on his run, Lindstrom is bound to make many more starts for the Falcons in the coming years.

His drive led to him being named a member of the second-team All-Pro last season. Aside from that, Lindstrom also earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

He's been flagged for six penalties in 55 career starts with only one holding call that occurred last season.

"I want to be here," Lindstrom stated back in January. "I want to be a Falcon for my whole career."

In the same report by ESPN, the Falcons also bolstered their defensive line when they acquired the services of defensive tackle David Oneymata following a $35 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Onyemata was a full-time starter for the Saints since 2019 and has played in all 17 games in 2023.

Among last season's highlights included the Nigerian setting a career-high with 25 solo tackles as he put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Moreover, the former Manitoba Bison tallied five sacks for a defense that gave up just 314.8 yards per game, fifth in the NFL.