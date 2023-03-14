KEY POINTS Jameis Winston opts to stay with the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal

Winston is aware that he may have limited opportunities in joining another NFL team

Winston needs to work hard and become a starting quarterback for the Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to be ready for the 2023-24 NFL season as far as their quarterback needs are concerned.

Aside from already signing Derek Carr for play-calling duties, the Saints have also reportedly come to terms with Jameis Winston on a one-year restructured deal worth $8 million according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The 29-year-old player was originally set to make $12.8 million for the coming NFL season.

After taking a pay cut, both sides held talks and ultimately ended up with the said deal.

It also made sense for Winston considering he had few options available as far as considering other teams.

Hence, he will stay on with the Saints as a backup behind Carr who recently agreed to a four-year, $150 million deal.

Winston ended up being a starter for the Saints towards the latter part of the past two seasons. Injuries hampered his run and now the Pro Bowler will need to work his way back even if the odds of doing so are not looking good.

For the top pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, staying on as a backup quarterback could be the best-case scenario.

Although Carr has proven to be durable, it cannot be discounted that Winston could get an opportunity to become a starting.

This opportunity could arise if Carr plays poorly or suffers from some potential injury.

For the Saints, it also makes sense for coach Dennis Allen. Should there be turbulence Carr at the helm, Winston is an old face that is already familiar with the Saints' system.

For Winston, it is something that is nothing new to him.

Back in 2020, Winston signed with the Saints as backup quarterback to Drew Bree, who was in his final season. He got the starting job in 2021 but started in only 10 games.

The 2019 NFL passing yards leader's starting job came to an end after his injuries crept in. He was replaced in Week 3 of that season by Andy Dalton and the Saints stuck with the 35-year-old quarterback as their primary play-caller.

Winston played in just three games due to foot and back injuries.