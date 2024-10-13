Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Republican Senator John McCain, called out Vice President Kamala Harris for using her father's name to court moderate and right-leaning voters during a rally in Arizona.

Taking to her account on X, Meghan expressed frustration sharing a post, stating, "I know Democrats want to rewrite history and turn my dad into whatever illusion they need him to be for their political agendas. But please don't push me to share what I actually remember him saying about Kamala Harris..." Her comments highlight her concern over how her father's legacy is being portrayed in the current political landscape.

In a separate post, McCain wrote, "And consider this my final warning shot, I will start spilling tea."

And consider this my final warning shot, I will start spilling tea. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 11, 2024

During her rally in Arizona on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the late John McCain, who is highly regarded in the Grand Canyon State, and his pivotal role in preserving the Affordable Care Act, which former President Trump sought to repeal.

Harris stated, "It required one more vote to keep it intact, and that vote was the late great John McCain—a true American hero." She recounted a dramatic moment from the Senate, saying, "It was like out of a movie—the wooden doors swung open, and John McCain walked into the well of the U.S. Senate and said, 'No, ya don't,'" mimicking McCain's iconic thumbs-down gesture. "No, ya don't. No, ya don't."

Harris then asserted that former President Donald Trump intends to resume his efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act if he is elected president again. This rally was not the first instance of Democrats referencing John McCain on the campaign trail, highlighting his lasting impact in political discussions.

Trump and McCain had a notorious feud that began before and continued throughout Trump's presidency. The former president controversially asserted that McCain, a former Navy pilot who was captured during the Vietnam War, was not a war hero because he had been taken prisoner.

Meghan McCain, a former co-host of ABC's "The View" and a vocal critic of former President Trump, stated last month that she would not endorse either party's nominee in the upcoming November election. Recently, she urged Harris to focus on pressing issues such as immigration and inflation, rather than resorting to personal attacks.

Since then, several members of McCain's family have backed candidates opposing Trump. Meghan considers herself "the last Republican in the family," but she has no intention of endorsing either candidate.