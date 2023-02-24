KEY POINTS The Bucks will try to stretch their winning run to 13 games when they host the Heat on Friday

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable to play in the game against the Heat

The Bucks and Heat are expected to focus on defense to pull off a win in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks will be aiming to sustain their winning ways when they face the tumbling Miami Heat on Friday, February 24 at the Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks have so far racked up 12 wins in a row. Although they hold home-court advantage, Milwaukee cannot afford to take Miami lightly.

For one, the Bucks are coming off a one-week layoff following the All-Star break. In their last assignment, they defeated the Chicago Bulls, 112-100.

In that triumph, Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo became the franchise's career assist leader when he dished off three assists.

The bad news is that "The Greek Freak" played only nine minutes in that win and managed only two points as he ended up jamming his wrist as he was trying to block a layup by Coby White of the Bulls.

"He's a guy that's attacking the basket all the time," Budenholzer stated in a report by ESPN. "He's fearless. He takes a lot of falls so you kind of learn to just expect him to always just bounce back up, and that's what we're hoping for from this one."

Despite his absence, the Bucks managed to pull off the victory thanks to Brook Lopez, who finished with 33 points and seven rebounds.

Jevon Carter backed Lopez up with 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

The Bucks are expected to rely on their defense once more to hold off the Heat as they are limiting opponents to 111.6 points per game.

The Heat will also spring back to action after the All-Star break, but they are coming off a loss. It will be interesting if the team benefitted from the time off and recalibrate.

In their loss to the Brooklyn Nets, 105-116, Miami failed to contain newcomer Mikal Bridges, who rattled off 45 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Bam Adebayo tried to hold up the fort for the Heat with 24 markers, 13 boards, and six dimes while getting help from Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, who chipped in 21 and 18 points respectively.

Like the Nets, Miami is expected to bank on their defense to get back on the winning track as they are allowing their opposition to average 108.3 points per outing.

The Bucks are slight favorites (-1) to prevail over the Heat, whereas the moneyline is -120 for Milwaukee and -111 for Miami.

The Bucks vs. Heat showdown is set for 7:30 PM ET, and it will be telecast over ESPN and the NBA League Pass.