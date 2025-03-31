A new poll has revealed that most Americans, including a good number of Republicans, do not want President Donald Trump to gain more power over the government, and want lawmakers and the courts to push back against him when needed.

However, the findings suggest that Trump still enjoys strong support among GOP voters for his policies.

According to the CBS News/YouGov poll, conducted on March 27 and 28, only 32% of Republicans want Trump to have more power than he already held. Meanwhile, 55% believe he currently has the "right amount" of power, and 13% think he should have less.

The poll also showed that 63% of Republicans believe GOP lawmakers should challenge Trump's policies when they disagree. Only 37% of Republicans think congressional Republicans should fully support the president's wishes. Among the respondents, 79% feel the Congress should stand up to Trump when necessary.

Despite concerns about Trump's power, Republicans largely approve of his policy actions. An overwhelming 88% approve of his handling of the economy, 92% support his immigration agenda, 89% back his approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and 64% approve of his push to acquire Greenland.

On Elon Musk's influence

When it comes to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire Elon Musk, Republicans are skeptical about granting it more power. Only 16% think DOGE should have more authority over federal employee decisions, while 61% believe it already has the right amount of power. Additionally, 23% think the department has too much power, Forbes reported.

Majority Republicans back judicial oversight

In terms of judicial oversight, 56% of Republicans support the idea of judges reviewing Trump's policies. However, 44% believe that the judiciary should not be involved in overseeing his agenda.

Divided views on Trump's overall approval

While 91% of Republicans approve of Trump's job as president, approval among voters overall is much lower, standing at just 50%. Democrats overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump, with 88% expressing dissatisfaction. Independents are more divided, with 43% approving of his presidency and 57% disapproving.

More Americans optimistic about the country's direction

Only 22% of Republicans feel that things in the country are "going very well," while 54% think they're going "somewhat well." In comparison, 42% of all respondents believe things are either going very or somewhat well in the U.S.

Trump's economic policies receive mixed reactions

Although Republicans largely approve of Trump's handling of the economy, with 78% supporting tariffs on foreign imports, some feel he could do more to reduce prices.

While 64% acknowledge that tariffs will likely increase prices in the short term, 54% believe that these measures will ultimately lower costs in the future as companies shift operations to the U.S.

Opinions are divided on how Trump's economic policies are affecting the stock market, with 33% saying his actions are causing the market to rise, 31% believing they are causing a decline, and 36% thinking his policies have no impact.

Growing calls for democratic opposition

Meanwhile, many Democrats are increasingly calling for their party in Congress to challenge him. According to the poll, 70% of Democrats oppose Trump, and only 30% of Congressional Democrats find common ground with him.

Concerns over military chats on Signal

Nearly 60% of Republicans believe that discussions between Trump's officials on the Signal app, especially concerning military operations, is a serious issue. Meanwhile, 56% of Republicans also feel it is inappropriate to use the app for discussing military plans. These concerns were raised after a report revealed that Trump's Cabinet members had used Signal to discuss military strategies.

Among the total respondents, 76% are of the opinion that the use of Signal for military matters is inappropriate.