Billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk stated that "legacy media propaganda" is the reason for increasing criticism against him, and has misrepresented many of his political views in order to earn him public backlash.

The Tesla CEO appeared on CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Tuesday with host David Faber, where he was asked if his collaborative efforts with President Donald Trump were worth the public retaliation he has recieved.

"Well, I mean, unfortunately, what I've learned is that legacy media propaganda is very effective at making people believe things that aren't true," Musk said.

Faber proceeded to ask Musk for an example of such an instance.

"That I'm a Nazi, for example, and how many legacy media publications, talk shows, whatever, try to claim that I was a Nazi because of some random hand gesture at a rally where all I said was that my heart goes out to you," Musk said.

"I was talking about space travel, and yet the legacy media promoted that as though that was a deliberate Nazi gesture, when in fact, every politician, any public speaker who's spoken for any length of time, has made the exact same gesture," he added. "I've never harmed a single person."

During Trump's inauguration parade in January, Musk gave a speech to a raucous crowd that included him extending an arm in what many believed was a Sieg Heil salute.

"My heart goes out to you," Musk said to the crowd during his remarks before turning around and making the same gesture again.

Musk's actions were defended by both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and non-profit organization the Anti-Defamation League, which dedicates itself towards opposing antisemitism.

Faber continued to reveal that he had also spoken with many individuals close to Musk who believed he was not performing a Nazi salute.

