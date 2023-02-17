The 3-point contest is one of three events scheduled for 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night. Eight players will compete in the shootout at Utah's Vivint Arena.

TNT will have the TV broadcast of the 2023 NBA 3-point contest, and a live stream will be available at tntdrama.com. Saturday night's All-Star festivities start at 8 p.m. ET, though the 3-point shootout might not start until around 9:15 p.m. ET.

The 3-point shootout is usually sandwiched between the All-Star skills competition and the slam dunk contest.

Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield has +420 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the 3-point contest, making him the betting favorite. Hield is the only former 3-point champion who is in the 2023 field. Hield's 42.6% shooting from behind the arc for the 2022-23 season is the best mark of any player in the field.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has +470 odds to win the 3-point contest, giving him the second-best chance. Lillard leads all participants with 4.2 made threes per game.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter are both tied for third with +550 odds. Tatum ranks eighth in the league with 3.3 made threes per game. Huerter is shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton both have +650 odds. Haliburton is shooting 40.7% from 3-point range for his career, giving him the highest percentage of any player in Saturday's contest.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is somewhat of a long shot with +800 odds. Herro is making a career-high 3.0 threes per game.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is the biggest long shot in the field with +950 odds. Randle was the last person added to the competition, replacing the injured Anfernee Simons. Randle is only shooting 33.8% from downtown.

Buddy Hield Indiana Pacers
Buddy Hield #24 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 10, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 134-126. Sarah Stier/Getty Images