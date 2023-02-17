The 3-point contest is one of three events scheduled for 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night. Eight players will compete in the shootout at Utah's Vivint Arena.

TNT will have the TV broadcast of the 2023 NBA 3-point contest, and a live stream will be available at tntdrama.com. Saturday night's All-Star festivities start at 8 p.m. ET, though the 3-point shootout might not start until around 9:15 p.m. ET.

The 3-point shootout is usually sandwiched between the All-Star skills competition and the slam dunk contest.

Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield has +420 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the 3-point contest, making him the betting favorite. Hield is the only former 3-point champion who is in the 2023 field. Hield's 42.6% shooting from behind the arc for the 2022-23 season is the best mark of any player in the field.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has +470 odds to win the 3-point contest, giving him the second-best chance. Lillard leads all participants with 4.2 made threes per game.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter are both tied for third with +550 odds. Tatum ranks eighth in the league with 3.3 made threes per game. Huerter is shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton both have +650 odds. Haliburton is shooting 40.7% from 3-point range for his career, giving him the highest percentage of any player in Saturday's contest.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is somewhat of a long shot with +800 odds. Herro is making a career-high 3.0 threes per game.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is the biggest long shot in the field with +950 odds. Randle was the last person added to the competition, replacing the injured Anfernee Simons. Randle is only shooting 33.8% from downtown.