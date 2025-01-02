A U.S. lawmaker who was among those briefed by the FBI on Thursday morning says that there is no definitive link between the New Orleans and Las Vegas incidents despite them being carried out by men with military links.

Rep. Jamie Raskin says new information could surface but investigators have not found any credible connections.

Speaking about the Bourbon Street truck attack, Raskin said in a CNN interview, "Right now they do not have evidence that this was connected to the incident in Las Vegas or that he was working with anyone else."

He went on to say, "The evidence they've got now suggests that he was working alone."

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia reiterated that during a news conference later in the morning.

"No definitive link," Raia said of the two events.

Raskin said it appeared that Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar had a mix of personal problems that went along with a growing attachment to "fanatical ideology" that was a likely cause for the New Orleans attack

He added that it does not appear that the FBI has any evidence that Jabbar was in touch with any overseas ISIS members.

Jabbar reportedly posted videos before the incident pledging loyalty to ISIS. At least 15 people died after he plowed over them with a rented pickup truck in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Hours later, a Tesla Cybertruck laden with explosive materials exploded in the valet area outside a Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.

A man identified as an active duty Army soldier on leave in Colorado from an overseas deployment carried out and died in the truck explosion.

Raskin says there is no evidence the two men knew each other or were "coordinating in any way" even though there were "a couple of places where their careers overlapped and intersected."