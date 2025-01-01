FBI Investigating New Orleans Attack as Act of Terrorism

The FBI is now investigating the early morning incident on Bourbon Street—where a vehicle drove into a crowd, killing at least 10 people—as an act of terrorism.

Previously, an FBI agent said "this is not a terrorist event," contradicting New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell, who called the act a "terrorist attack."

A short time later, the FBI released an updated statement.

"This morning, an individual drove a car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing a number of people and injuring dozens of others," the FBI stated. "The subject then engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased. The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism."

The FBI's definition of domestic terrorism includes violent, criminal acts motivated by ideological goals, while international terrorism involves foreign affiliations. The agency is now working with local authorities to determine the perpetrator's motives and whether they align with these criteria.

Police said the incident took place at around 3:15 a.m. in the heart of the city's famous French Quarter, which was packed with people celebrating the arrival of 2025.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry described the incident as a "horrific act of violence."

New Orleans is one of the most heavily visited destinations in the United States and the incident came just hours before the city was set to host the Sugar Bowl, featuring teams from the University of Georgia and Notre Dame.