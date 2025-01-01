The man responsible for the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans that left 10 dead and more than 30 people injured has been identified and was carrying an ISIS flag.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, of Texas was identified as being the man who drove a truck down Bourbon Street, intentionally running down pedestrians

The FBI confirms that Din Jabbar had an ISIS flag in the rented Ford pickup truck he drove.

Investigators are looking into any possible associates of Din Jabbar's as well as looking into his political and religious views and whether he has ties to any terrorist organization.

Weapons and a potential IED were located in the subject's vehicle, the FBI stated.

Other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter. The FBI's special agent bomb technicians were working with law enforcement partners to determine if any of the devices were viable, and they will work to render them safe.

Din Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police that left two officers injured. The officers are described as being in stable condition. Din Jabbar was reportedly wearing body armor.

Authorities are investigating Din Jabbar's travel history and background, NBC reported, and that they were also investigating multiple suspected improvised explosive devices linked to the attack.