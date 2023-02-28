KEY POINTS Aaron Rodgers has long been at odds with the only franchise he has ever known

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are still between a rock and a hard place as the free agency market is set to open up in about two weeks because the former remains unsure about his future with the franchise.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Joe Theismann explained on CBS Sports Radio's "Reiter Than You" why it would be better for both sides to give it another go around in the 2023 season.

"I think that the best move for him is to stay in Green Bay, one more year. There were a lot of things early on that football team that they needed to develop and move forward, they got down to the last game of the season, had a chance to make the playoffs, they'll be a better football team this year," Theismann initially explained.

The former Washington Commanders lifer then elaborated on his point by saying that Rodgers already has full knowledge of the Packers system and that his switching teams this late into his career would be more of a detriment rather than a benefit.

"It's not a question of money, the fact that he was able to get it, good for him. The right place for him is right back in Green Bay. It's good for him, it's good for the Packers," Theismann later added.

Rodgers and the Packers have been on opposing ends of the spectrum when it comes to the four-time NFL MVP's future, with many pointing towards their issues that date back to mid-October 2022.

After their Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, Rodgers was asked by the media about what needs to be changed and noted that it has to be "simpler" and said that "complex plays" need to go if players continue making mistakes while executing them.

Head coach Matt LaFleur then addressed Rodgers' comments during a press conference and bluntly stated that he "[doesn't] know what that means."

Then came the issue of Rodgers publicly calling out his teammates a few weeks later, claiming that "people in this society have a hard time hearing the truth sometimes" with then-Packers receiver Sammy Watkins agreeing with his quarterback.

Throughout that period, the Packers struggled to keep their head above water as they endured a five-game losing streak before finally ending it with an overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

With their season on the line against the Detroit Lions in Week 18, Rodgers and the Packers failed to secure themselves a postseason slot after falling to them, 20-16.

The situation got so bad that rap icon and longtime Cheesehead Lil Wayne publicly stated that they "should've gotten rid of 12 before the season."

All of that leads to their current predicament and with no sense of clarity on the horizon, Packers fans will need to simply wait and see where it all goes.