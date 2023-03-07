KEY POINTS The Hornets are hardly given a chance to overcome the streaking Knicks on Tuesday

Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley will be players to watch for

The Knicks will try to keep their winning run going against the Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will have to exert more effort if they are to snap their three-game losing spell on Tuesday, March 7 against the streaking New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are -9 favorites to prevail over the Hornets with the moneyline for this matchup set at -446 for New York and +343 for Charlotte.

In the regular-season series of the two squads, the Knicks hold a 2-0 edge over the Hornets.

The Knicks last routed the Hornets, 121-102, back in December.

Charlotte is coming off an 86-102 defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. It was the Hornets' third-consecutive loss.

In that game, the Hornets failed to contain Mikal Bridges, who finished with a game-high 33 points.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford rued the fact that his team lacked the effort and energy against the Nets.

"We played really hard. Our effort and energy have been the best things that we've done. Tonight was not the case," Clifford stated via ESPN.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the losing effort with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Terry Rozier chipped in 16 markers.

Against the Knicks, the Hornets will be in for a rough night as Charlotte is going up against a team on a roll, led no less by its core led by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley.

In their twin overtime win over the Boston Celtics, Quickley led the way with 38 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Randle also had a good showing, hauling 31 markers and nine boards. This was after the All-Star forward dropped 41 points in their triumph over the Miami Heat on Friday, March 3. That included an off-balanced three-pointer in the dying seconds of that matchup.

"It was a huge performance by him," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said about Quickley via ESPN. "I was going to give him rest at the start of the fourth, but then he knocked down a couple of shots and I thought the game was in the balance right there."

The Knicks are deadset on pickuping their 10th win on Tuesday against the Hornets with game time set for 7:30 PM ET.

The Knicks vs. Hornets encounter will be shown over Bally Sports with live streaming available via the NBA League Pass.