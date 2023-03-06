Derek Carr is signing with the New Orleans Saints in a move that will have ripple effects across the NFL. Aside from the teams that will have to face Carr and the Saints in the 2023 season, the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers are most affected by the news.

The NFL Network reported that Carr chose the Saints over the Jets and Panthers. Both New York and Carolina had met with Carr and considered making the former Las Vegas Raider their starting quarterback.

With Carr heading to New Orleans, the Jets are expected to shift more of their attention to Aaron Rodgers. There have been rumors for weeks that New York is interested in making a trade for the future Hall of Famer and had spoken with the Green Bay Packers about his availability.

The Packers are still waiting for Rodgers to decide if he wants to retire, return to Green Bay or play for another team in 2023. It would be a surprise if Rodgers calls it quits and walks away from the highest salary in the NFL. The chances seem to grow each day that Rodgers and the Packers are headed for a split.

The #Saints are giving their new QB Derek Carr a 4-year deal, source said. With a big QB number coming, they'll make it work with their cap situation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

The Panthers could potentially make a play for Rodgers if he decides to leave Green Bay, though a few destinations are thought to be more likely for the four-time MVP than Carolina. The Panthers might pursue Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency now that Carr is out of the picture. Garoppolo said Carolina almost traded for him last year.

The upcoming draft could ultimately be where the Panthers find their quarterback of the future. Carolina has the No. 9 pick in the first round. The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick and are reportedly leaning towards trading the selection. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is widely viewed to be the best quarterback in this year's class.

Carr and the Saints will face the Panthers twice during NFC South play next season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished one game ahead of the Panthers, Saints and Atlanta Falcons to win the division last season. The Buccaneers need a starting quarterback after Tom Brady's retirement.

Carr is signing a four-year contract with the Saints, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The Raiders made two playoff appearances in nine seasons with Carr as their starting quarterback. Carr has a career 91.8 passer rating.