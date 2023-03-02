The New York Giants and Daniel Jones are running out of time to agree on a long-term contract. With less than a week remaining until Jones can become a free agent, the quarterback doesn't seem close to signing a new deal.

The Giants are set on paying Jones far less than the yearly salary that the quarterback is seeking, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. If Jones doesn't sign a contract by Tuesday, the Giants can either let him hit free agency or use the franchise tag to keep him in New York for another year.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has made it clear that New York would tag Jones if no contract is agreed up. New York's preference is to get a long-term deal done.

"You're starting to feel the time crunch a little bit," Schoen said Thursday morning on NFL Network. "I wish we were a little bit closer on a deal than what we are right now. But again, there's still time."

The franchise tag would come with a one-year guaranteed salary of $32.4 million for Jones. The quarterback could still negotiate with other teams, but any team that signs Jones would have to send the Giants two first-round draft picks.

It's been reported that Jones wants a contract with an average annual value of $45 million. Even if Jones would sign for a little less money than that reported figure, the Giants might not be willing to make him one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks.

Using the franchise tag on Jones would hurt the Giants' chances of keeping Saquon Barkley. The running back is also unsigned for the 2023 season. If Jones is tagged, New York can't use the tag on Barkley, which would include a $10.1 million salary.

Jones had a career year in 2022. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft set personal bests with a 67.2% completion rate, a 92.5 passer rating, 3,205 passing yards and 708 rushing yards. Formerly turnover-prone, Jones only threw five interceptions and went 9-6-1 as a starter.

Jones was the Giants' best player in their 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Jones had 301 passing yards, 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Giants 38-7 in the divisional round. Jones was held to 159 total yards, one interception and a 53.8 passer rating.