The New York Jets are taking a step toward making a potential Aaron Rodgers trade. The Jets have had conversations with the Green Bay Packers quarterback, according to NFL analyst Trey Wingo.

A trade between the Jets and Rodgers isn't considered to be imminent, but Rodgers is open to the idea of going to New York, Wingo reports. It's no secret that the Jets have been interested in making a trade for the Packers' star all offseason.

If Rodgers and the Jets haven't already spoken, the two sides are expected to talk soon, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The Jets are even more invested in a potential Rodgers trade than they were at the start of the week. Derek Carr, who New York considered signing, has inked a contract with the New Orleans Saints.

New York is looking to acquire a star quarterback this offseason. The Jets went 7-10 in the 2022 season behind a strong defense. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White all played poorly as New York's quarterbacks.

There's a good chance that Rodgers and the Packers are headed for a split. Rodgers has not made an official decision regarding his plans for the 2023 season, but maintains his options to either retire or choose to play another season in Green Bay.

There are reports that the Packers are ready to finally ready to move on from Rodgers. This is the third straight offseason in which Rodgers has been in trade rumors. Rodgers had a mediocre 2022 campaign, especially by his standards, and he'll turn 40 years old next season.

The Packers are encouraged that Jordan Love can be a quality starting quarterback. Love has been Rodgers' backup for three straight seasons.

If Rodgers asks for a trade, he's expected to have significant input in his eventual destination. The nearly $60 million that Rodgers is owed for the 2023 season could complicate trade talks with other teams.

The Packers could eat some of Rodgers' salary in order to make a trade work. Rodgers' has indicated that he could potentially restructure his contract.

The Jets are viewed as the most likely trade destination for Rodgers. The Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders are among the rumored suitors for the four-time MVP.