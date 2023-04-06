KEY POINTS The Cavaliers will try to sweep their regular-season series with the Magic on Thursday

Donovan Mitchell will be a marked man after racking up four-straight 40-plus games

The Magic will aim to turn the tables on the Cavaliers at home

The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to close out their regular-season series with the Orlando Magic on Thursday, April 6 when the two teams collide for the last time this 2022-23 season.

It will be a rematch between the Cavs and the Magic after both teams collided a couple of days ago.

In that game, the Cavs defeated the Magic, 117-113, with Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell exploding for 43 points.

Oddsmakers pick the Cavs as -4 favorites to prevail over the Magic, while the moneyline for this encounter is -181 for Cleveland and +156 for Orlando according to USA Today.

In that win by the Cavs, Mitchell had his fourth-straight 40-plus game, allowing Cleveland to secure the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

This means that the Cavaliers will enjoy a home-court advantage in the first round of the 2022-23 NBA playoffs.

Aside from dropping 43 points, Mitchell also had five rebounds and four assists.

Backing him up was Caris LeVert with 19 points, while Darius Garland had 16 markers and ten assists.

"Fifty wins, that's no small thing, and now we've got to be locked in for the playoffs," Mitchell stated after that win over the Magic.

"You want to start at home, be in your own bed, your own facility. All those little things have a major impact on a series. That was a big spark for tonight. You could see it with everybody."

Cleveland is likely to meet the fifth-seeded New York Knicks in the first round of the postseason wars.

The loss to the Cavs also officially eliminated the Magic from playoff contention.

Orlando was led by Markelle Futz with 23 points and eight assists, whereas Paolo Banchero added 20 markers together with 10 caroms in that loss.

"They just executed down the stretch. They're a great team. They're the fourth seed and they came in trying to clinch that, and we came up short in the end," Fultz stated after the game.

The clash will be telecast over Bally Sports at 7:00 PM ET with live streaming also available via fuboTV.