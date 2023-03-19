KEY POINTS Odell Beckham Jr. was perplexed about where the report he wants $20 million in annual salary came from

The Giants took in multiple players to beef up their roster, shutting the door on Beckham

Beckham remains one of the top pass-catchers available and is likely to get offers from other teams

Odell Beckham Jr. did not play a single NFL game last season, and it remains to be seen where the one-time Super Bowl champion will play next. But one thing is for sure: it won't be with the New York Giants.

The Giants made several wide receiver moves recently, signing Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Parris Campbell.

Slayton was the latest addition to the Giants' fold after the two sides agreed to terms on a two-year deal Friday.

ESPN's Giants reporter Jordan Raanan tweeted that this deal likely closed any potential coming of Beckham, who was allegedly "out of their price range."

Roughly a week ago, a report from Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk claimed that the 30-year-old player was allegedly asking for a deal worth $20 million a year.

However, Beckham denied asking for $20 million in annual salary and wondered where that alleged demand came from.

"I'm just so confused where the quote is from me tht (sic) said I want 20," Beckham posted on his Twitter with crying and eye-roll emojis. "All I'm sayin is 4 AINT (sic) enough."

According to a report by the New York Post, Beckham's agent may have been the one asking NFL teams for a $20 million contract on behalf of his talent. However, it was a fee that the three-time Pro Bowler never asked for directly.

Beckham failed to suit up last season as he was recovering from a torn ACL. He did visit several NFL teams to seek a multi-year deal, but nothing went down.

The 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year worked out with about 12 teams, CBS Sports reported.

The last time Beckham was seen on the playing field was with the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI last year. The 12th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft turned his 2021 season around following a falling out with the Cleveland Browns.

With the Rams, Beckham recorded 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

Looking ahead, Beckham is still expected to get his fair share of suitors before the next NFL season. He remains one of the top pass-catchers who is available in NFL free agency.