U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the FBI is still reviewing "tens of thousands" of videos tied to Jeffrey Epstein, a delay that has sparked outrage online from critics demanding accountability and transparency.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender accused of trafficking minors, died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. In the years since, calls to release the full extent of Epstein's files—including videos, documents and alleged client lists—have grown louder.

NOW - AG Bondi says the FBI has "tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn. There are hundreds of victims." pic.twitter.com/9sqhZdRo4D — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 7, 2025

The issue reemerged after Bondi released a limited batch of files in February 2025, vowing full transparency.

During a press appearance Wednesday, Bondi rejected claims that the Epstein files had gone missing, stating that the FBI was still combing through a staggering volume of video evidence featuring Epstein with minors.

She emphasized the complexity of the investigation, citing "tens of thousands" of videos and "hundreds of victims." Her comments followed pressure from Republican Rep. James Comer, who suggested the DOJ might be withholding or destroying key documents.

"No, the FBI, they're reviewing tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn," Bondi said to a reporter who asked if the documents were "missing."

Bondi's remarks prompted a wave of public frustration, with critics accusing her of deception and delay.

"Yet still no arrests, what's taking so long?" one user posted on X, with another adding, "Indict some criminals already. Surely we can identify which billionaire pedophiles were there."

Yet still no arrests what's taking so long? — Wombat (@crypticwombat86) May 7, 2025

& the list?! We don’t need to know the victims, but indict some criminals already. Surely we can identify which billionaire pedophiles were there — a_yonatan_m (@oneswholisten) May 7, 2025

Many on social media expressed exasperation over the slow pace and lack of arrests, especially after President Donald Trump previously promised a swift and transparent release of Epstein-related files during his campaign.

Hundreds of victims, thousands of hours rape tapes, but only 1 person is in prison today.



There are no words to express how absurd this is. — Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) May 7, 2025

Meanwhile, there remains no clear timeline for the release of the remaining documents.

Originally published on Latin Times