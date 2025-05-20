A new report revealed that the Trump administration—not Qatar—reportedly initiated discussions about acquiring a luxury Boeing 747 for potential Air Force One use, contradicting President Donald Trump's repeated claims that the plane was offered to him as a gift.

After Trump took office in January, the Pentagon was informed by Boeing that delivery of the new presidential aircraft would be delayed by at least two years, CNN reported. Eager for a faster solution, Trump reportedly tasked his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, with sourcing alternative aircraft options.

Boeing, in turn, identified international clients that owned suitable planes—including the Qatari government. Four sources familiar with the negotiations told the outlet that U.S. officials reached out to Qatar to explore leasing or purchasing a Boeing 747-8 jet.

Qatar reportedly expressed willingness to negotiate, and discussions began between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense. Despite this, Trump has publicly described the plane as a "gift" from Qatar's royal family—calling it a generous offer and suggesting it might eventually be housed at his presidential library.

The potential deal has sparked bipartisan criticism in Washington over ethics concerns. Meanwhile, Qatari and U.S. officials have emphasized that no decision has been made, and that the matter remains under legal review.

Even if the transfer moves forward, retrofitting the aircraft to meet national security standards would be a costly and time-consuming process, possibly taking up to two years and requiring a full internal rebuild. As of now, the two Boeing 747-800s ordered during Trump's presidency are still scheduled for delivery in 2027—five years behind schedule, but sooner than Boeing's latest estimates.

