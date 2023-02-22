The Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from Derek Carr and need a new starting quarterback for the first time in almost a decade. With the 2023 NFL free agency period just a couple of weeks away, the Raiders might not be close to finding their Week 1 signal caller.

Aaron Rodgers might be the Raiders' 2023 quarterback in a best-case scenario. If Las Vegas is unable to land a marquee name, Jarrett Stidham could get a chance to be Carr's successor. The rumor mill has been particularly quiet of late, and Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has acknowledged that team might not start next season with a long-term answer under center.

"We're in charge of filling the most important position on the team," Ziegler said on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast. "There's some pressure that comes along with that. And however we fill it, it doesn't mean we're going to have an immediate answer this year. But, at the end of the day, we have to have an answer in some form or fashion. There's pressure that comes along with it. That's also part of the excitement too."

Stidham might fit the bill of a place-holder quarterback for the 2023 season. A fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Stidham hasn't been viewed as a potential top-tier quarterback in the league. The 26-year-old has completed 58.8% of his career attempts with six touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a 73.5 passer rating.

It's possible that Stidham could develop into a quality starter under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. Las Vegas benched Carr in Week 17 and made Stidham the No. 1 quarterback for the final two games of last season. Stidham nearly beat the San Francisco 49ers in his debut, throwing for 365 yards three touchdowns and a 108.1 passer rating against the league's top-ranked defense.

McDaniels reportedly wants to try to win with a veteran quarterback. Unless Rodgers announces his retirement or claims that he's returning to the Green Bay Packers, there will be rumors that the four-time MVP could wind up in a Raiders uniform.

One week ago, ESPN's Jeff Darlington predicted on "Get Up" that Rodgers would be traded to Las Vegas. Raiders owner Mark Davis tried to acquire Tom Brady after he left the New England Patriots and was expected to pursue the 45-year-old before he announced his retirement. There's been speculation that Brady's retirement will cause the Raiders to pivot toward trying to land Rodgers.

Wide receiver Davante Adams hasn't been shy about wanting to reunite with Rodgers.

Jimmy Garoppolo could become the Raiders' best option in free agency. The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that Garoppolo won't return next season.

Daniel Jones, Geno Smith and Lamar Jackson are all unsigned. All three players are likely to either be franchise tagged by their current teams or stay put on long-term contracts. It's not out of the realm of possibility that the Baltimore Ravens could tag Jackson and explore trading him.

The Raiders could select a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.