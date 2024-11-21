Rep. Matt Gaetz Withdraws Name For Attorney General: 'Unfairly Becoming A Distraction'
He made the announcement a day after he attended meetings with Senators in an effort to win their backing
Rep. Matt Gaetz says he has withdrawn his name for consideration for U.S. Attorney General.
He made the announcement a day after holding meetings with Senators to try to win their backing.
Gaetz says "momentum was strong" but his nomination was "unfairly becoming a distraction."
The Florida Republican resigned his seat shortly after Donald Trump tapped him for the post. He had been under an ethics investigation amid claims he was involved in sex trafficking.
The House Ethics Committee declined to release its report, which was nearing completion.
President-elect Trump released a statement praising Gaetz.
"I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!"
No replacement has been announced.
"President Trump remains committed to choosing a leader for the Department of Justice who will strongly defend the Constitution and end the weaponization of our justice system," said Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump-Vance transition team told the Associated Press.
