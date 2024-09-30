WATCH: Russian Jet Buzzes US Military Plane In 'Unsafe, Unprofessional' Incident Off Of Alaska
Video and images released Monday show the plane just feet away from a NORAD aircraft
U.S. military officials have released video and images of a Russian military jet racing just feet away from a NORAD aircraft above the waters off of Alaska.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command says the incident took place last week.
In a statement on X, Gen. Gregory Guillot said, "The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all - not what you'd see in a professional air force."
NORAD said that it detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on Sept. 23, 2024.
In an earlier release, NORAD said that the Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace.
It noted that Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ is regular and not seen as a threat.
