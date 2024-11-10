The "Saturday Night Live" crew gushed about mighty Donald Trump in mocking adoration baited with barbs in its latest cold open after first characterizing Trump's victory as "horrifying," and pointing out that he tried to "forcibly overturn" the last election.

"We have been with you all along," goofed Kenan Thomas after cast members also stressed Trump's likely efforts to seek revenge on his multiple enemies.

"We have never wavered in our support of you, even when others doubted you," Bowen Yang said, batting his eyes.

Each of the key cast members then insisted, insisted, that they have always loved Trump. "That's the man I want my future children to look up to," said castmate Sarah Sherman.

"I hate how the lamestream media, Michael Che, has to spin it to make you look foolish," said Colin Jost, who hosts the program's biting news program "Weekend Update" with Che. "You're just speaking the truth."

"SNL's" Trump impersonator James Austin Johnson, sporting mega muscles, debuted the program's new version of Trump: "Hot Jack Trump."

"We finally got the body right," Johnson noted. "He's going to make an incredible president and eventually. king .. We love ya, Buddy."

Dana Carvey — who previously appeared as President Joe Biden — showed up as Elon Musk (who was an "SNL" host last year).

"Check it out, dark MAGA," Carvey crowed while jumping up and down as Musk has done at Trump rallies. "But seriously, I run the country now."

Check it out below:

Comedian and host Bill Burr scorched both Kamala Harris and Trump in his opening monologue, calling the president-elect a "lunatic" and an "orange bigot." He said Harris should have "whored it up a little" with a bit more sex appeal, adding: "I'm not saying go full Hooters."