Senator Mitch McConnell picked his 83rd birthday to announce he will not seek re-election in 2026, ending his long tenure in the Senate.

McConnell informed the Associated Press of his decision before making his announcement speech on the Senate floor on Thursday.

"Every day in between I've been humbled by the trust they've placed in me to do their business here," McConnell was set to deliver in prepared remarks. "Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last."

As the longest-serving Senate party leader, McConnell has been influential in shaping a conservative Supreme Court.

He has also steered the Senate through significant legislative actions, including tax reforms and the impeachments of Donald Trump.

His decision to retire coincides with the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which will feature Trump.

Trump is expected to discuss policies about increasing federal oversight of Washington, D.C.

McConnell has been one of the few Republicans currently in office to stand up to President Trump. He was the lone Republican to vote against Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to become the Director of National Intelligence.