As House Republicans scramble to construct one "big, beautiful bill," moderate Republicans have emerged as an unexpected roadblock to stripping federal funding from Planned Parenthood.

During a closed-door meeting Tuesday evening, Speaker Mike Johnson and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise reportedly broached the subject of defunding the organization as part of broader Medicaid cuts, according to a NOTUS report.

But some centrist Republicans — including Reps. Mike Lawler, Brian Fitzpatrick and Jen Kiggans — reportedly voiced their opposition to including language targeting Planned Parenthood, two sources familiar with the meeting told the outlet.

Lawler confirmed his hesitation, telling NOTUS that while he had not yet seen specific language, he opposes cutting off women's health care services: "Planned Parenthood does provide a lot of services outside of abortion-related services, and so... I'd have to see what they're proposing."

Prior to the meeting, Fitzpatrick called for simplicity in the reconciliation bill. "I think there's other policy areas that we need to focus on," he told reporters.

The discussion follows recent remarks by Johnson at an anti-abortion gala, where he promised to "redirect funds away from 'big abortion,'" a pledge that has stirred concern ahead of what's expected to be a tough fight over Medicaid, food assistance and tax policy.

Kiggans' office said the congresswoman is "proudly pro-life" and staunchly opposed to federal funding for abortion. The statement specified that her support was directed not to Planned Parenthood specifically, but to Medicaid.

Polling reflects the delicate politics at play. A Knights of Columbus-sponsored survey found 57% of Americans oppose using taxpayer dollars for abortion — which is already illegal — while a separate PerryUndem poll found 73% oppose cutting funding for services like birth control, cancer screenings and wellness exams provided by Planned Parenthood.

Speaker Johnson has promised to deliver the ambitious reconciliation bill, promising $880 billion in spending cuts, by Memorial Day. With House Republicans holding only a narrow majority, even a small number of defections could derail controversial provisions.

Originally published on Latin Times