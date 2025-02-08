The State Department announced a $7 billion arms sale, including hellfire missiles and bombs, to Israel without notifying Congress members.

"This move is yet another repudiation by Donald Trump of Congress' rightful and legitimate oversight prerogative," Rep. Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement obtained by CNN on Friday. "Furthermore, (Secretary of State Marco) Rubio has failed to provide adequate justification or documentation for bypassing the Congressional Committee review process."

Typically, members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are notified about arms sales and provided an opportunity to raise their concerns and ask questions.

A congressional aide told CNN they are "shocked, but not surprised" that the Trump Administration did not respect the role of Congress.

The move comes days after President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes, as the first White House guest of Trump's second term.

Originally published by Latin Times