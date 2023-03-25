KEY POINTS Bobby Wagner is set to return to the Seattle Seahawks after leaving the Los Angeles Rams

Wagner is expected to fill the void left by Tanner Muse and Cody Barton

Wagner will combine with Jordyn Brooks as inside linebackers for the Seahawks this coming NFL season

After ending one season with the Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl champion linebacker Bobby Wagner has found his next stop.

The 32-year-old NFL player is headed back to a former team, the Seattle Seahawks, on a one-year deal worth $7 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter and The Score's Jordan Schultz reported, citing unnamed sources. International Business Times could not independently verify the terms of the deal.

The team announced Wagner's return Saturday night. "BOBBY. IS. BACK," the Seahawks posted on their Twitter account. "We've agreed to terms with the future Hall of Famer."

Wagner also confirmed the move. "Happy to be back," he stated via text message to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport Saturday.

BOBBY. IS. BACK.



We've agreed to terms with the future Hall of Famer. 💙💚



📰 » https://t.co/uJ4oEZoNq0 pic.twitter.com/SU5Zm7Dvwx — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 26, 2023

In 2022, Wagner started all 17 games for the Rams, recording 40 combine tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits and two interceptions.

However, the six-time first-team All-Pro also had an injury-plagued season, which was believed to be one of the reasons why the Rams were unable to repeat as Super Bowl champions after winning it all the year before, NFL.com reported.

But with the Rams over the salary cap by about $13.7 million heading into the new season, the team and the former Utah State Aggies player mutually agreed to part ways, ESPN reported in February, citing unnamed sources.

The exit of Wagner saves the Rams approximately $5 million in salary cap space. However, they will also incur a $7.5 million dead money charge.

Had Wagner remained on the roster on the fifth day of the 2023 league year, his $7.5 million base salary and $2.5 million roster bonus due in 2024 would have become guaranteed.

As for the Seahawks, the return of Wagner will address the void created by Tanner Muse and Cody Barton.

Seattle opted not to tender a contract to Muse, a restricted free agent. On the other hand, Barton headed to free agency.

Wagner will now return and team up with Jordyn Brooks as inside linebackers for the 2023 NFL season.

The Seahawks are the only other team where Wagner has played. He earned eight-straight Pro Bowl nods while playing for Seattle from 2014 to 2021.

Wagner also becomes the only remnant of the Super Bowl XLVIII roster. His return is expected to ramp up the defense of the Seahawks. Last season, the team surrendered 150.2 rushing yards per contest (30th in NFL) and 23.6 points per game.