KEY POINTS JuJu Smith-Schuster is changing sceneries after one season in Kansas City

Smith-Schuster has signed on for the New England Patriots on a three-year, $33 million deal

He will be joining a receiving group composed of DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne

The New England Patriots have a new piece to incorporate into their wide receiver group with Juju Smith-Schuster opting to sign on with them last week and has recently disclosed why he decided to do so.

Speaking with 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak and Bertrand this past Tuesday, March 21, the Super Bowl-winning receiver gave full credits to longtime Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

"To be honest, it was [Bill] Belichick, man. Just the want and the need. And, you know, the position that I can fill there really, really caught my attention," Smith-Schuster told the duo.

"And I felt that like that feeling wanted in a place. He's a head coach I have a lot of respect for. And I just think that that goes a long way."

Smith-Schuster is coming off a big season in his young career after signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in March of 2022 that netted him $10.7 million.

For the franchise, that would turn out to be a bargain as he went for 933 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season before being the involved in the play that would seal Super Bowl LVII in their favor.

Smith-Schuster sold a shallow cross route after the snap and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry IV was forced to make an instant adjustment and was eventually flagged for an "unnecessary" holding call that drew strong reactions from many personalities.

Regardless of what the public felt about the call, it still does not change the fact that the Chiefs would eventually go on to take home the Lombardi Trophy by a score of 38 to 35.

For a player of Smith-Schuster's caliber, his contract with the Patriots will see him be paid $33 million over the course of the next three seasons.

The decision to sign the USC product appears to be a reaction to them losing Jakobi Meyers after the four-year vet took his talents to the Las Vegas Raiders on the same deal.

The Patriots have long needed some stability in their wide receiver group in order to give some relief to quarterback Mac Jones, who will be joining the likes of DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne.

While many would be quick to point out that Smith-Schuster's decision to join the Patriots was actually motivated by money, no one can blame him for doing so since he really did earn his way into it.

With regards to his fit in New England, his ability to own the short-to-midrange portion of the field plus a willingness to block is something that Belichick can certainly work with.

The Patriots may be far removed from the glory days of Tom Brady, but with Jones under center and Smith-Schuster leading the receiving unit, the franchise may be setting itself up for success in the future.