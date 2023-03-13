KEY POINTS Aaron Rodgers sheds light about his future as a player

Rodgers has been heavily contemplating on his career the past few weeks

The New York Jets feel confident about getting Rodgers' services

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the most prized target in the offseason due to his stature as one of the best play callers to ever do it despite him turning 40 in December.

As all eyes remain fixed in Green Bay and on Rodgers' future, the Super Bowl XLV MVP and has given some hints as to how long he plans to keep everyone waiting in an interview with two-time All-Pro receiver Brandon Marshall.

"Well, I think it won't be long. There's a time limit for all this," Rodgers told Marshall.

Rodgers has been an interesting figure throughout the 2023 offseason as he has been trying to get in touch with sides of him that he has not been able to for quite some time.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on February 7, the four-time NFL MVP explained that he was getting set to join an isolation retreat to meditate and it was something that was on his to-do list, something that he also elaborated on with Marshall.

"It simulates DMT, so there can be some hallucinations, but it's just kind of sitting in silence," Rodgers explained on McAfee's podcast.

It can be noted that Rodgers went on an ayahuasca retreat in Peru in 2020 which he claimed to have helped his NFL career and it certainly did wonders for him as he put up back-to-back MVP seasons.

The 2023 offseason has been filled with question marks regarding Rodgers' future as the Packers failed to make the postseason after logging a record of 8-9, with their season-finale loss to longtime rivals Detroit Lions in Week 18 being a win-and-in scenario for them.

Rodgers' window of opportunity has slowly been closing and after 17 seasons with the Packers, the organization recently mentioned that they would certainly honor a trade request from their longtime play-caller should he decide to make one.

As Rodgers and Marshall continued to chop it up, the latter asked him about his recent meeting with New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

"It's always interesting meeting important figures in the sport. It's always interesting. That's all I'm giving you. Stay tuned," Rodgers slyly told Marshall.

ESPN's Dianna Russini revealed following the hush-hush meeting between Rodgers and Jets higher-ups that the franchise believes he is leaning towards a move to New York amidst Zach Wilson's struggles under center.

The Jets have been seen as the frontrunners for Rodgers' services and as the league braces for the potential move, Rodgers has remained mum on whether he stays in Green Bay, leaves for the Jets or another franchise, or potentially calls it quits.

Whatever Rodgers decides to do next, football fans will remain glued to their phones for when he inevitably makes a decision.