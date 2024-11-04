Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger assured the public that the state is ready for Tuesday's election, emphasizing that it will be "fair, fast, and accurate."

During a news conference, Raffensperger noted the national focus on Georgia, specifically potential disruptions from fringe activists (re: Elon Musk's mom?) and protests that are alleging electoral fraud.

Raffensperger, who was the target of election information from former president Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, dismissed their significance and remarked, "They're certainly dramatic, aren't they?"

Raffensperger reinforced that voting in Georgia is secure, and said, "It is easy to vote and hard to cheat," according to the Associated Press.

By the end of early voting, over four million Georgians, more than half of the state's active voters, had already cast their ballots in person or by mail.

Throughout the country, officials are letting the public know that the voting process is secure and individuals who plan on manipulating it are in for a rude awakening. A top Philadelphia official issued a powerful warning to election day troublemakers: 'Eff around and find out.'

Politicians on both sides are experiencing anxiety, with one Democratic candidate lawmaker having already prepared a secret MAGA getaway costume in case Trump supporters storm the Capitol–again like on January 6, 2021.