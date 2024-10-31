Tim Walz Dumps on Trump for Physically Struggling During Photo-Op: 'Damn Near Killed Himself Getting in a Garbage Truck'
A social media user called Walz 'one of the wittiest VP candidates we've ever seen'
Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz did not miss the opportunity to poke fun Donald Trump while speaking to swing voters in Pennsylvania on Thursday.
During a campaign stop in Bristol Township, Walz mocked Trump's age and his recent photoshoot during a campaign in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in which he donned an orange safety vest and posed with a garbage truck in response to recent comments by President Joe Biden and a comedian who spoke at Trump's New York City rally.
Walz used the stunt to pull a U-turn on Trump, who was "struggling physically" to lift himself onto a garbage truck.
"This dude's nearly 80 years old," Walz joked. "He damn near killed himself getting into a garbage truck."
Attendees inside Boilermakers Local 13 Labor Hall erupted into a chorus of laughter.
Social media also users hailed the Minnesota governor's wit, with one user calling him "just plain, damn funny."
Another called for Trump to release his medical records.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Striking Boeing Workers Aim To Restore Old Retirement Program
-
New York City Legalizes Jaywalking
-
Charles Schwab To Expand 24-Hour Trading Platform
-
Trump's Election Fraud Claims Raise Alarms Of 2020 Repeat
-
Starbucks Pulls Plug On Olive Oil Coffee After Complaints Of 'Laxative Side Effects'
-
Iowa Capital To Allow Trick-or-Treating For First Time In Decades
-
World Bank Expects Oil Glut To Cause Commodity Price Slump
-
Steve Bannon Released From Prison A Week Before Election
-
China's Only Woman Spaceflight Engineer In Crew For 'Dream' Mission
-
US Finalizes Curbs On Investing In Chinese Tech