Walz poked fun at Trump's recent garbage truck photo-op during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania. Getty Images

Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz did not miss the opportunity to poke fun Donald Trump while speaking to swing voters in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

During a campaign stop in Bristol Township, Walz mocked Trump's age and his recent photoshoot during a campaign in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in which he donned an orange safety vest and posed with a garbage truck in response to recent comments by President Joe Biden and a comedian who spoke at Trump's New York City rally.

Walz used the stunt to pull a U-turn on Trump, who was "struggling physically" to lift himself onto a garbage truck.

"This dude's nearly 80 years old," Walz joked. "He damn near killed himself getting into a garbage truck."

Attendees inside Boilermakers Local 13 Labor Hall erupted into a chorus of laughter.

Social media also users hailed the Minnesota governor's wit, with one user calling him "just plain, damn funny."

Another called for Trump to release his medical records.

Originally published by Latin Times

