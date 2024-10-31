Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz did not miss the opportunity to poke fun Donald Trump while speaking to swing voters in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

During a campaign stop in Bristol Township, Walz mocked Trump's age and his recent photoshoot during a campaign in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in which he donned an orange safety vest and posed with a garbage truck in response to recent comments by President Joe Biden and a comedian who spoke at Trump's New York City rally.

Walz used the stunt to pull a U-turn on Trump, who was "struggling physically" to lift himself onto a garbage truck.

"This dude's nearly 80 years old," Walz joked. "He damn near killed himself getting into a garbage truck."

Attendees inside Boilermakers Local 13 Labor Hall erupted into a chorus of laughter.

Social media also users hailed the Minnesota governor's wit, with one user calling him "just plain, damn funny."

Another called for Trump to release his medical records.

