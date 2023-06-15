KEY POINTS Manchester United is no longer expected to pursue Harry Kane

They have reportedly turned their attention towards a striker in Italy's Serie A

Chelsea has rebuffed Manchester United's approach for Mason Mount as well

The 2023 summer transfer window has officially opened for teams in the English Premier League.

Qhile Manchester United was hopeful to splurge on two big names, the club is expected to move on from one of them.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed the following regarding Tottenham Hotspur cornerstone and England men's national team star Harry Kane's move to Manchester United.

"Manchester United is currently looking at other options for a new striker as the Harry Kane deal is not advancing at all. [Manchester United] feel Tottenham (Hotspur) never wanted to sell Kane to them and have no plans to enter into [a two-month] saga," he wrote.

The Red Devils have long been pining over Kane as their centerpiece to lead the frontlines because of his goal-scoring prowess which will help take the load off youngsters like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga as they grow into their roles.

Kane moving to Manchester United had long been believed to be a longshot due to Tottenham Hotspur owner Daniel Levy's desire not to send him to another team within the Premier League.

Similarly, Spanish La Liga club Real Madrid had to back out of the race for Kane as well because Levy is believed to have priced Kane "out of whack".

Romano later confirmed that Manchester United will instead will be looking towards Italian Serie A club Atalanta for an upgrade in the attacking department with 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund.

In another disappointing update for Manchester United fans, The Athletic reported that Chelsea had rejected the Red Devils' bid of £40 million ($50.57 million) for attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

However, there is hope that the storied Premier League club can still acquire him with an improved bid due to current manager Erik ten Hag's affinity for Mount.

"Manchester United are expected to return with an improved offer with manager Erik ten Hag a big fan of the player. Chelsea value Mount far higher and dismissed the approach out of hand," they wrote.

One thing that could block a move to Old Trafford is incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino who reportedly "wants Mount as part of his squad for next season."

The Portsmouth, England-born midfielder signed on with Chelsea on a five-year, £20.8 million ($35.39 million) deal ahead of the 2019-20 season after being in their youth system between 2005 and 2017.

Appearing in 195 matches since his first-team debut in 2017, Mount has scored 33 goals for The Blues, though has been recently criticized for his loss of form.

Adding an established midfielder like Mount to their side of the pitch is only expected to better their chances at making a run to the top of the Premier League and bring home their first domestic league title since the 2012-13 season.