President Donald Trump expressed a desire to "just clean out" Gaza, on Saturday, proposing the relocation of Palestinian refugees, who have been severely impacted by the ongoing bombings, to neighbouring Middle Eastern nations. This remark indicates his plan to address the refugee crisis by moving displaced Palestinians out of Gaza and into countries in the region, aiming to alleviate the humanitarian situation while reshaping the dynamics of the area.

During a lengthy question-and-answer session aboard Air Force One, President Trump suggested the idea of relocating Palestinians in an effort to create a "clean slate," implying a fresh start for the region by moving displaced individuals to other areas.

"I'd like Egypt to take people," President Trump said, according to The Associated Press, adding, "You're talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, 'You know, it's over.'"

"I'd love for Jordan to take on more 'cause I'm looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it's a mess. It's a real mess. Something has to happen. But it's literally a demolition site right now. Almost everything's demolished, and people are dying there," he pointed.

"So, I'd rather get involved with some of the Arab nations, and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change."

On Saturday, the Trump administration authorized the delivery of thousands of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel. The shipment, which consists of 1,800 MK-84 bombs, had originally been paused by the Biden administration in May due to concerns that the weapons could be used in ways that might harm civilians. The decision to resume the transfer came under the Trump administration, with the focus now on providing Israel with additional military support.

President Trump's new administration has pledged "unwavering support" for Israel, with key positions being filled by individuals who are strong proponents of its territorial expansion.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military warned Palestinians not to approach its positions in Gaza, mentioning that soldiers had fired warning shots multiple times. However, the military stated, "as of now, we are unaware of any harm caused to the suspects as a result of the shooting."

On Sunday, tens of thousands of Palestinians were left stranded on the road, waiting to return to their homes in northern Gaza. The situation sparked widespread frustration among the displaced, who had hoped to return following the temporary ceasefire. However, Israel accused Hamas of breaching the ceasefire agreement and, as a result, refused to open the crossing points, further delaying their return and intensifying the sense of hopelessness among the waiting families.

Following the second exchange of Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, a day later, the delay underscored the risks looming over the fragile truce between the militant group and Israel. The long-standing adversaries, who have faced multiple Gaza wars, continue to grapple with tensions that threaten to unravel the peace efforts.

Gaza has a population of 2.3 million residents. President Trump mentioned that he had asked King Abdullah of Jordan whether the country would consider accepting more Palestinians. Jordan is already home to 2.4 million Palestinian refugees, many of whom are descendants of families displaced in 1948 after the establishment of Israel.