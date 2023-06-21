KEY POINTS Donald Trump said his wife Melania supports him "100%" amid his legal battles

The former president said Melania and their son Barron are doing "great"

The former first lady was not at Trump's arraignment in Florida and speech at his New Jersey golf club last week

Former President Donald Trump claimed his wife Melania Trump still supports him despite the former first lady being notably absent as he faced two criminal indictments.

In an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier that aired Tuesday evening, Trump praised his wife for being "a very confident person" before claiming that Melania has been concerned about him.

"She feels I'm being very badly mistreated. And she says, 'You go ahead, and you do whatever you want to do because I'm with you 100%,'" Trump said, according to the Daily Mail.

The former president described Melania as a "woman of great dignity and beauty and style" and said his wife and their son, Barron, are doing "great."

Last week, in an interview on Roger Stone's WABC radio show, Trump said Melania was "hurt" after he was slapped with a new criminal indictment.

The former president went on to describe her as a "very beautiful," "terrific" person with "an attitude that is amazing."

Melania was last seen in public on June 14, when she and Barron left Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. The 53-year-old former model was seen wearing a $3,200 off-white Gucci flared shirt dress with a Hermès handbag and towering heels as she and her son got into an armored car.

Reports at the time claimed that Melania and the 17-year-old were off to Bedminster, New Jersey, to celebrate Trump's 77th birthday.

An unnamed insider claimed in an interview with Page Six that they saw Melania joining her husband's birthday dinner at his New Jersey golf club.

Melania was not by the former president's side during his arraignment at a federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, on June 13. Trump was indicted in the classified documents case and has pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts.

She was also not present at his speech at his Bedminster golf club later that day, according to the Daily Mail.

However, in the days leading up to Trump's second arraignment and speech, Melania was spotted leaving Trump Tower to visit a building where a John Frieda hair salon is located. She also reportedly went to a dentist and spent two hours inside the clinic.

The former model was also not present during Trump's first arraignment in April. He was arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged scheme that directed hush money payments to two women before the 2016 presidential election.

In an interview with Fox News last month, Melania vowed to support Trump's third presidential campaign.

"He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," the former first lady said.

Melania said she would continue her "Be Best" initiative if she gets the "privilege" of serving again as first lady.