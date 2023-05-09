KEY POINTS Melania Trump claimed Donald Trump achieved "tremendous success" as president

She said she supports her husband's 2024 campaign and looks forward to "restoring hope for the future"

The former first lady pledged to continue her Be Best initiative, which focused on children's welfare

Following weeks of silence and speculations, Melania Trump has revealed her stance on her husband's third campaign for the White House.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the former first lady said she's fully behind former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

"My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again," Melania said.

"He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," she added.

The 53-year-old former model shared that if she has the "privilege" to serve as first lady again, she would continue her "Be Best" initiative and ensure that children have the "support and resources they need to reach their full potential."

Melania added that she wants to continue "creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow and thrive" and understand the root causes of America's kids' current problems.

The former first lady's first public interview in months comes after speculations arose about her involvement in her husband's 2024 campaign.

Last month, unnamed sources told People magazine that Melania doesn't want to join Trump's campaign rallies and speaking engagements, claiming, "It is not comfortable for her."

The insiders claimed that Melania prefers to be left alone at their Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Another unnamed source told Page Six that the former president allegedly begged his wife to join his presidential campaign.

The source claimed that the Trump couple had a "major talk," in which Melania "agreed to be on board."

Melania also faced public scrutiny in recent weeks over her silence during Trump's indictment on business fraud charges as well as civil defamation and battery trial.

The former first lady was absent when her husband surrendered to authorities in Manhattan, New York, last month and attended his arraignment over his 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The indictment stemmed from the alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to keep her alleged extramarital affair with the real estate mogul secret.

On April 26, a day before Melania's 53rd birthday, Trump's trial over civil defamation and rape claims involving former columnist E. Jean Carroll began at a New York federal court.

Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store between 1995 and 1996. The former president denied the writer's claims, saying she was "not my type." Trump's denial caused Carroll to sue him for defamation.

A grand jury found Trump liable for battery and defamation and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages. However, the nine jurors rejected Carroll's accusation of rape.