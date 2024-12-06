The man investigators believe fatally gunned down a top executive at UnitedHealthcare outside of a hotel in Midtown Manhattan may have traveled to New York City on a bus from Atlanta as the manhunt for the killer enters its third day, according to a report.

The killer of Brian Thompson arrived at the Port Authority bus terminal on Nov. 24 on a bus that left Atlanta, the Associated Press reported. But it's unclear if the suspect boarded the bus in Atlanta or elsewhere on the route.

Police and federal agents are scouring tickets from the Greyhound trip to help identify the gunman and are working to determine whether he purchased the ticket, the AP said.

After arriving in New York City, the suspect checked into a youth hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The gunman, wearing a hoodie and a mask that covered part of his face, ambushed the 50-year-old Thompson early Wednesday morning outside the Hilton Hotel, firing at him at close range and hitting him in the back and calf in what NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called a "brazen, targeted attack."

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle toward Central Park, where he was last seen.

Bullet casings found at the scene had the words "deny," defend," and "depose" written on them.

The words appear to mirror the title of a book that was critical of the insurance industry.

Police raided the hostel on Thursday and released surveillance photos of the suspect that were taken of him in the lobby.

The gunman was also caught on video as he approached Thompson from behind and fired a pistol outfitted with a silencer at the insurance executive.

He was also seen on camera at a Starbucks minutes before the shooting.

Thompson was in New York City to attend an investor day on Wednesday. Thompson was scheduled to deliver a keynote speech. The event had started but was suddenly halted when news of the killing reached company officials.

The UHC company is a major player in US private healthcare, providing workplace health insurance benefits and administering health care products like Medicare and Medicaid for older and low-income people funded by state budgets.