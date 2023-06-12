KEY POINTS Chase Young is expected to move to a new NFL team next season

The Colts, Patriots and Niners are among plausible landing spots for Young

The Commanders are expected to listen to offers from NFL teams in need of defensive depth

The Washington Commanders opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on pass rusher Chase Young, and the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year may likely be donning a new uniform after the 2023 season.

With that in mind, it won't be surprising if several NFL teams could look into the possibility of adding the 24-year-old football player to their fold.

Hence, the Commanders are likely to wait and check on offers for Young, something that Sports Illustrated pointed out recently.

Further ramping up the possibility of seeing the former Ohio State star move to another NFL team is the current mix of the Commanders.

Washington already has a couple of defensive players in Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen under contract.

Aside from them, there is also the case of Montez Sweat who is due for an extension.

With three notable names manning the defensive matrix of the Commanders, it makes sense for the team to listen and weigh in on offers for Young.

Several teams can make a run at Young. One thing worth considering is that the former top pick of the 2020 NFL Draft is still young and is someone who can still add depth to his game.

The Indianapolis Colts seem to be a plausible landing spot, especially with Yannick Ngakoue set to leave the team.

Moreover, it appears that coach Shane Steichen is leaning more toward a long-term approach. If so, further developing Young seems to mesh with their plans.

The New England Patriots are another team. Seeing how Young is a former top pick and has proven his worth, coach Bill Belichick could try him out and add him to their burgeoning core that includes Josh Uche.

The San Francisco 49ers also loom as another potential taker with Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu gone in their lineup.

Considering the Niners place emphasis on defense, Young could be a good complement to the franchise.