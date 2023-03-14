The Green Bay Packers appear set to have a new starting quarterback for the first time in 15 years as an Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets feels inevitable.

Even if the Packers legend somehow doesn't end up in the Big Apple, Rodgers has likely played his last game for Green Bay, opening the door for Jordan Love to become the full-time starter in 2023.

The Packers paved the way for Love to become Rodgers' replacement after trading up to No. 26 in the 2020 NFL Draft. There was chatter about Love as a burgeoning NFL talent at Utah State, due to his 6-foot-4 and 225-pound frame.

Rodgers responded by winning two straight MVP awards, delaying the Packers' succession plans. There was also no real sign that Rodgers was a fading star, but Green Bay drafted Love as Rodgers was in his mid-30s.

Given Love's limited time in meaningful games, he still has to prove that he can be a legitimate NFL starter, let alone a suitable replacement for Rodgers. Young quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson and many others have struggled to secure their starting jobs.

In three NFL seasons, Love has only appeared in six total games and has just 83 career pass attempts.

Won't be surprised at all if Aaron Rodgers has a terrific season in New York. In fact, expecting it.



Jordan Love is a great unknown but the time to transition is certainly now.



I'd say there's potential for both sides to win big here. Big risk, too. https://t.co/9qOZnc02zp — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) March 14, 2023

After #Packers RB Aaron Jones talked about wanting QB Aaron Rodgers back in Green Bay on the NFL Network this morning - he also spoke highly of Jordan Love.



"I think everybody in Green Bay thinks he's ready.... whenever his time is, he'll be ready. He's up next. He's that guy." pic.twitter.com/4GYAhlmT6t — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) March 8, 2023

Love has made one career start. The 24-year-old took the reigns of Green Bay's offense on Nov. 7, 2021, against the Kansas City Chiefs when Rodgers was sidelined with COVID-19. The results weren't encouraging. Love went 19-of-34 for 190 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 69.5 passer rating in a 13-7 defeat.

Love's sporadic appearances in the 2022 season indicated that he had improved. He completed 14 of 21 attempts for 195 yards, one touchdown and a 112.2 passer rating over four games. Love largely played in games when the outcome was mostly decided and never attempted more than nine passes in a single contest.

The best evidence for why the Packers should be optimistic about Love came on "Sunday Night Football" against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. Rodgers left the game early with a rib injury and Love responded by leading a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that cut Philadelphia's lead to 37-30. He finished the game with 113 yards on six-of-nine passing in a 40-33 loss.

Rodgers had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022 in part because the Packers lacked a true No. 1 receiver. Love could face the same issue in 2023. Allen Lazard, Green Bay's top receiver from a season ago, could be headed to the Jets with Rodgers, according to reports. The Packers, who lost Davante Adams to free agency, seem to be banking on the potential of young receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

"Just watching him, I've never been so shocked or taken by a guy at first glance."



Former NFL HC Mike Martz is 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐧 on Jordan Love ahead of what is likely to be his first season as an #NFL starter 🏈 pic.twitter.com/iPM1rdtluy — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 7, 2023

If Rodgers is traded, Love and Danny Etling will be the only quarterbacks on the roster. Etling was on the Packers' practice squad last season and hasn't attempted a pass in a regular-season game since being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

The top free-agent quarterbacks have come off the market. It's unlikely that the Packers would trade for Lamar Jackson or another established starter like Matthew Stafford.

A strong rookie class appears critical for head coach Matt LaFleur, who may face increased pressure with Love leading a unit that is coming off one of its weakest seasons in years. Green Bay finished with the 17th-best offense and failed to reach the playoffs with an 8-9 record.