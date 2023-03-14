Aaron Rodgers is likely to be traded to the New York Jets soon, according to the latest update. There are strong indications that a deal between the Jets and Green Bay Packers is on the horizon, though it's far from a guarantee.

The Jets are actively seeking to make a trade for Rodgers. The Packers seem more than ready to move on from their star quarterback. Rodgers has yet to publicly announce a decision.

As for Rodgers, nothing much has changed as of early this morning. All signs point toward a trade, perhaps even today, but not done yet. A sense of guarded optimism, though, at 1JD. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 14, 2023

Rodgers is considering either asking for a trade to the Jets or retirement, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jets are cautiously optimistic that the four-time MVP will choose to play in New York for the 2023 NFL season. The team met with Rodgers last week.

The Jets are working toward signing Packers receiver Allen Lazard in free agency, Schefter reports. If Rodgers goes to New York, it's assumed that he'll probably want to bring a few players with him. Lazard could be near the top of that list.

Lazard has played with Rodgers in Green Bay for five seasons. The veteran was Rodgers' top target last year, recording team highs with 60 receptions and 788 receiving yards. Lazard is reportedly in conversations with one more team in free agency.

There's already one familiar face in New York. Nathaniel Hackett is the new Jets offensive coordinator. Hackett has a strong relationship with Rodgers after serving as the Packers offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.

During their five seasons together in Green Bay, Allen Lazard caught 168 passes for 2,216 yards and 19 TDs from Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/TYioUDstt0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

All of the Jets' eggs are in Rodgers' basket. The top quarterbacks in free agency have agreed to deals elsewhere while the team pursues the Packers' quarterback. Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo, viewed as New York's Plan B and Plan C, are off to the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

If Rodgers tells the Packers to trade him to the Jets, the two teams will still need to take steps in order to get a deal done. New York and Green Bay must agree on trade compensation.

Rodgers will likely have to restructure his contract so it can fit under the Jets' salary cap. The 39-year-old is set to make nearly $60 million this year.

Much of the league could use an upgrade at quarterback, but the Jets seem to be the only team that is actively trying to trade for Rodgers. Many view the Jets as being a QB away from playoff contention.