Lamar Jackson seems to be tired of hearing what kind of contract the Baltimore Ravens might have offered him. The superstar quarterback seemed to reject the notion that the Ravens offered him a contract that included $200 million guaranteed.

Jackson sent out a tweet that suggests that Ravens offered him a three-year contract with $133 million guaranteed. Because the two sides couldn't agree on a long-term contract, Baltimore used the franchise tag on Jackson. The tag will pay the 26-year-old a guaranteed $32.4 million salary for the 2023 NFL season.

133/3years fully guaranteed😒 but I need a agent? 🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 14, 2023

Jackson's tweet doesn't exactly conflict with what a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Ravens offered Jackson a contract that includes $133 million guaranteed and $175 million guaranteed for injury, according to Schefter. The contract included $200 million on a springing guarantee, which Schefter noted would only kick in if Jackson was on Baltimore's roster for the fifth day of the league year in 2026.

The total worth of the contract was $250 million over five years, Schefter reported. Jackson turned down the offer at the start of the 2022 season.

It's been widely reported that Jackson is seeking a fully guaranteed contract. The Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a $230 million fully guaranteed deal last year.

Adam Schefter gives the most details yet on Ravens' offer to Lamar Jackson last yr:



Fully gtd at signing: $133M

Injury gtd: $175M

Total gtd: $200M



"Those guarantees were way more than what Kyler Murray got from AZ. Way more than Russell Wilson."pic.twitter.com/FYpo4GiJFs — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) March 13, 2023

The $133 million fully guaranteed would be the second-highest guarantee in NFL history. Russell Wilson's $124 million guaranteed is currently the second-highest figure for an NFL player.

Patrick Mahomes' $450 million contract is easily the largest deal in league history. Josh Allen is signed to a $258 million contract, making him the only other player to ever surpass $250 million in one contract.

Aaron Rodgers has the highest average annual value at $52.7 million per year. Wilson is second with an average yearly salary of $48.58 million.

The Ravens and Jackson can negotiate a long-term contract until July 15. Any team can make Jackson a contract offer. If Jackson accepts another offer, Baltimore will have five days to match it. If the Ravens let Jackson walk, the team that signs Jackson would send Baltimore a 2023 and 2024 first-round draft pick.

It's easy to see why Jackson is so intent on getting the most possible money guaranteed. Each of his last two seasons has been derailed by injuries.

When healthy, Jackson is one of the league's best quarterbacks. Jackson was the unanimous MVP in 2019. The Ravens have a 45-16 record in the regular season when Jackson starts.