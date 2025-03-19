KEY POINTS Gabbard has been urged to review some 80,000 pages of files amid 'massive redactions'

Trump promised a day earlier that there won't be any redacted records in the release

Some X users said Tuesday's release seemed like a repeat of the Epstein files debacle

Others doubted whether the new documents were actually authentic

The Trump White House has finally released new documents related to the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, as promised by incumbent President Donald Trump, but many X users are bombarding Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard over the contents of the files.

Most of the commenters on Gabbard's X post regarding the files' release flooded the comments section with supposed screenshots of redacted records, contrary to Trump's pledge a day earlier that there won't be any redactions.

Others also complained that some of the records were illegible and blurry, preventing them from reading what the text had to offer.

President Trump is ushering in a new era of maximum transparency. Today, per his direction, previously redacted JFK Assassination Files are being released to the public with no redactions. Promises made, promises kept. https://t.co/UnG1vkgxjX pic.twitter.com/XBbkQfz4Bx — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) March 18, 2025

Complainants Rush to Gabbard's X Following JFK Files Release

As the government released the new documents that were previously classified, many X users took to Gabbard's announcement on the matter, including those who alleged the site for digital files was difficult to access.

One user was more understanding, suggesting that the influx of people trying to look into the documents may have led to temporary issues with the website.

Bummer.... The site failed. Could it be so many people are trying to get it the servers are overloaded? pic.twitter.com/HKgBB36Pqg — 🇺🇸Mark Clabaugh🇺🇸 (@clabaugh_mark) March 18, 2025

The majority of the complaints were on the redacted records. Trump said Monday that he told the intelligence department not to redact anything from the files to be released, even touting that the documents will be "very interesting."

On the last 2025 JFK batch of files released… This one still had redactions. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ytVMvwFYgD — GeoAmerican 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️ (@BarbGEO47) March 18, 2025

One user alleged there were "massive redactions," urging the intelligence chief to review the files.

A Flashback of the Epstein Files Debacle?

There were also some critics who claimed the Tuesday files were "the same JFK files that [ex-president Joe] Biden released in 2023."

WOW! Did Trump really just release all of the same JFK files that Biden released in 2023?



On the left you have Biden's release.

On the right you have Trump's release today.



The only difference? The top of Biden's says "2023 Release" and Trump's says "2025 release" and the word… pic.twitter.com/Z6NFB8rffi — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 18, 2025

Political strategist Mike Harvey also weighed in on the matter, saying the "document dump feels like a repeat of the" Epstein files debacle.

He was referring to the release of supposedly "new" Epstein files by Attorney General Pam Bondi, but many commented that they appeared to be the same records previously unveiled.

Notably, the majority of the records Bondi released in relation to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's case were heavily redacted.

Bondi was widely criticized following the incident, with many saying the Trump White House gave the public hope for nothing.

Doubts Linger on Authenticity of New Records

While many were annoyed by blurry and illegible documents uploaded on the archives website, others were doubtful of the files.

"Does anybody really think that files held in one of the least trustworthy agencies of the U.S. government, possibly even connected to the incident in question, would have fastidiously protected files from 62 years ago?" said one user.

Gabbard has yet to make a statement on the complaints.

Meanwhile, many X users found a specific document interesting, as Trump promised. It was a memo that detailed Gary Underhill, who is said to have worked some jobs with the CIA, was allegedly found dead after he informed friends that the CIA was behind JFK's assassination.

Newly released JFK files tell a story about how Gary Underhill, who worked for the CIA, was found dead after he revealed to friends that the CIA was responsible for JFK’s assassination.



“The day after the assassination, Gary Underhill left Washington in a hurry. Late in the… pic.twitter.com/psZkYQ5COi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2025

Trump has also not commented on X users raising issue with the new releases.

JFK was assassinated in November 1963. Since then, there have been various conspiracy theories about his killing, but none have given closure to the American people as to who really plotted his death, how many gunmen were actually involved and whether Israel or other global powers had a role in the plotting of one of the most shocking assassinations in American political history.