KEY POINTS Allen Robinson is nearing a move to the Pittsburgh Steelers pending

The Steelers are seen as winners in this trade since Robinson is a low-risk gamble

Robinson is expected to shore up the Steelers' wide receiver corps

Allen Robinson is hoping to regain lost ground and he may get that chance with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, this will all get clearer once the Pro Bowler successfully passes a physical.

According to CBS Sports, the Steelers and Los Angeles Rams are closing in on a potential trade involving the 29-year-old wide receiver.

Robinson was allowed by the Rams to undergo a physical with the Steelers' medical staff. If all goes well, the 2015 NFL receiving touchdowns leader will likely join his fourth team.

Aside from the Rams, the only other teams where Robinson has played are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.

Once it becomes official, Robinson will get the chance to redeem himself following a lackadaisical 2022 season.

With the Rams, the Michigan native played in only 10 games due to a foot injury.

He was eventually placed on the injured reserve after it was found that Robinson needed to undergo season-ending foot surgery.

Hence, the physical is meant to see how well the 29-year-old NFL player has progressed from this unfortunate episode.

According to a report from ESPN, the Steelers will also be getting the seventh-round pick of the Rams (No. 251) alongside Robinson. In return, Pittsburgh will send its seventh-round pick (No. 234) to Los Angeles.

Robinson signed a three-year deal worth $46.5 million with the Rams last season. He is due a guaranteed $15.2 million for the coming NFL season.

The outlet added that the Rams will continue to shoulder the $10.25 million portion of Robinson's salary with the Steelers accountable for the remaining $5 million.

After entering the league in 2014 as a second-round pick of the Jaguars, he had his best season in 2015.

At the time, he caught 80 balls for 1,400 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown receptions. That performance helped Robinson earn his first Pro Bowl nod.

Then in 2018, Robinson agreed to a $43 million deal with the Chicago Bears. A highlight from that stint was the Michigan native posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

If all goes well with Robinson's physical, the Steelers are seen as winners since this is a low-risk trade.

But it could turn out huge, especially if Robinson can recall his old form.

Once finalized, he will play with a roster of proven wide receivers like Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.