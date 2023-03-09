All indications are that the New York Jets are probably going to trade for Aaron Rodgers. The Jets hope that acquiring a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback will finally help end the NFL's longest Super Bowl drought.

Can the Jets win the Super Bowl? An Aaron Rodgers trade hasn't even happened yet, and New York is viewed as a contender for the 2023 season. The Jets have the seventh-best odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win next year's Super Bowl.

The Jets have +1600 championship odds. New York is just behind the Dallas Cowboys (+1500) and just ahead of the Baltimore Ravens (+1800). The Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers (+900) are all tied with the third-best odds.

The Kansas City Chiefs (+650) are clear favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The Buffalo Bills (+850) are considered to be Kansas City's biggest threat and the favorite in the AFC East.

Those are the odds in the wake of reports that the Jets have met with Rodgers about a possible trade. New York is optimistic that it's close to acquiring the Green Bay Packers quarterback, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. If a trade eventually goes through, the Jets' odds to win the Super Bowl could improve even further.

Rodgers has yet to make a decision about his future. It's still possible that Rodgers will return for another season in Green Bay. Rodgers has suggested that he's even mulling retirement. There's also the chance that another team could trade for Rodgers.

The Jets went 7-10 last season with arguably the league's worst array of starting quarterbacks. Zach Wilson posted the worst passer rating among starting quarterbacks for the second straight year. Both Joe Flacco and Mike White started games and had passer ratings below 76.0.

New York managed to have a winning record with Wilson under center, going 5-4 in his starts. Had Rodgers been the Jets' quarterback for 17 games, the Jets might've made the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

One of the league's best defenses allowed the Jets to contend for the playoffs. New York ranked fourth in yards and points allowed. Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed make up arguably the NFL's best pair of cornerbacks. New York gave up the second-lowest opponents' passer rating and hit the quarterback more than any other team.

The Jets' Super Bowl hopes could come down to which version of Rodgers they get. Rodgers is only a season removed from winning back-to-back MVPs. In the 2022 season, Rodgers looked like a different quarterback, posting a career-low 91.1 passer rating as a starter. Rodgers went 8-9 and wasn't good enough to lead the Packers to the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl.

New York has been here before. The Jets traded for Brett Favre after he finished second in the 2007 NFL MVP race. Favre led the league in interceptions (22) in his only season with the Jets. New York went 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

The Jets haven't been back to the Super Bowl since Joe Namath led New York to the greatest upset in NFL history 54 years ago. No team that has made a Super Bowl appearance has gone this long without returning to the big game.

Rodgers hasn't been back to the Super Bowl since winning the only championship of his career in the 2010 season.