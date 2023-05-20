KEY POINTS A video allegedly showing an Arizona construction company owner slapping a female worker went viral

A 46-year-old construction company owner in Arizona has been arrested after a video allegedly showing him slapping one of his female employees over a scratched cabinet went viral on social media.

The suspect, identified as Brent Michael Hospelhorn, was cited and charged Thursday with one count of intentional assault with physical injury, the New York Post reported, citing Phoenix court records.

Hospelhorn, the owner of BPH Construction, a building firm based in Scottsdale, was seen in a viral TikTok video posted by user Guadalupe Solano yelling at and striking the soft-spoken female employee at a condominium complex under construction in northern Phoenix Tuesday.

The footage showed Hospelhorn using offensive language and displaying aggressive behavior towards the unnamed woman as he accuses her of scratching some cabinets at the property. He can also be heard threatening to terminate her employment.

"Get the f–k out of my building right now, f–ing b–h!" Hospelhorn yelled at the woman, who appeared to refuse to leave the site.

The video showed another worker trying to stand up for the female employee. However, Hospelhorn continued to berate the woman, insisting that the damage is "f–ing her" fault.

The Mirror reported that Hospelhorn was arrested but later released, sparking rumors that he was let off by police without consequences.

Following the outcry over how authorities handled the incident, the Phoenix Police Department issued a statement to the Arizona Republic Wednesday clarifying that the narrative was "false" and that officers took the appropriate measures.

"The Phoenix Police Department is aware of the video circulating online which shows the assault of a woman on a job site in North Phoenix," the statement said. "There is an inaccurate narrative spreading which claims lack of action on our part as law enforcement. This narrative is FALSE."

"One of our officers responded to the call, took a report, and arrested the suspect for assault. This suspect was cited in lieu of detention and the suspect is being recommended for charges," the statement added.

Sgt. Robb Scherer, a spokesperson for Phoenix police, explained that citing Hospelhorn "is not letting him go" and that the suspect will still need to show up in court.

Hospelhorn is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.